Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is one of 334 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 72.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AIRS has gained about 114.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9.1%. This shows that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brink's (BCO). The stock is up 35.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Brink's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 193 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.7% so far this year, meaning that AIRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brink's, however, belongs to the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved -2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Brink's. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

