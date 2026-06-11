Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirJoule Technologies Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRJ's full-year earnings has moved 54.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AIRJ has returned 4.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -12.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AirJoule Technologies Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.7%.

Over the past three months, Remitly Global, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AirJoule Technologies Corporation is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 112 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.8% so far this year, so AIRJ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Remitly Global, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved -18.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AirJoule Technologies Corporation and Remitly Global, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.