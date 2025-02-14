Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Agora (API) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (API) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 288 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for API's full-year earnings has moved 600% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that API has returned about 55.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 12.7% on average. This shows that Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, GDS Holdings (GDS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 51.6%.

Over the past three months, GDS Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 152 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.1% this year, meaning that API is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. GDS Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR and GDS Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

