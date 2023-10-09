Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Affirm (AFRM) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Affirm Holdings (AFRM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Affirm Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 318 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM's full-year earnings has moved 69.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AFRM has returned 85.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Affirm Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.8%.

For Microvast Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Affirm Holdings belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.9% so far this year, so AFRM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Microvast Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 178-stock industry is currently ranked #89. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Affirm Holdings and Microvast Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

