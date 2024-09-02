Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Adyen (ADYEY) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADYEY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ADYEY has gained about 14.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 13.4%. This means that Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 97%.

The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 26.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.7% so far this year, so ADYEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cellebrite DI Ltd. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 171 stocks and is ranked #69. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.9%.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR and Cellebrite DI Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

