Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Adyen (ADYEY) This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 313 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADYEY's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADYEY has gained about 23.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 6.2% on average. As we can see, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60%.

The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 33.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.2% so far this year, so ADYEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, GigaCloud Technology Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 174 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR and GigaCloud Technology Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

