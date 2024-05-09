Are Business Services Stocks Lagging AdTheorent (ADTH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (ADTH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADTH's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADTH has gained about 136.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 6% on average. This shows that AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Limbach (LMB). The stock has returned 6.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Limbach's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. is a member of the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so ADTH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Limbach falls under the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #16. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. and Limbach as they could maintain their solid performance.

