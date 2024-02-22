Are Business Services Stocks Lagging ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 313 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADS-TEC Energy PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSE's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADSE has moved about 32.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 5.9%. This means that ADS-TEC Energy PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AppLovin (APP). The stock is up 39.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AppLovin's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 57.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ADS-TEC Energy PLC belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 174 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.2% so far this year, so ADSE is performing better in this area. AppLovin is also part of the same industry.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC and AppLovin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.