Are Business Services Stocks Lagging ADEIA INC (ADEA) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Adeia (ADEA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Adeia is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adeia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADEA's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADEA has gained about 11.3% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This shows that Adeia is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Allot Communications (ALLT). The stock has returned 30.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Allot Communications' current year EPS has increased 66.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adeia belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 118 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.6% so far this year, so ADEA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Allot Communications is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adeia and Allot Communications as they could maintain their solid performance.

