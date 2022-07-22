Are Business Services Stocks Lagging ABM Industries (ABM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ABM Industries (ABM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

ABM Industries is one of 330 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABM Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ABM has returned about 5.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -22.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, ABM Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CRA International (CRAI). The stock has returned 1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CRA International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ABM Industries belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that ABM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CRA International, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved -27.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABM Industries and CRA International as they could maintain their solid performance.

