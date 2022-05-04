Are Business Services Stocks Lagging ABM Industries (ABM) This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ABM Industries (ABM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

ABM Industries is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 319 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABM Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ABM has gained about 15.8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -19.7%. This means that ABM Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

International Money Express (IMXI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.5%.

The consensus estimate for International Money Express' current year EPS has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ABM Industries belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.1% so far this year, so ABM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, International Money Express falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #210. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on ABM Industries and International Money Express as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

