Are Buffer ETFs for Your Clients

For those who find the pain of losing money more intense than the pleasure of making a profit, there are defined-outcome or buffered ETFs. These funds, which cap potential gains in exchange for limited losses, have gained popularity since their debut in 2018. Now numbering around 270 with $47 billion in assets, these ETFs surged in interest after poor market returns in 2022.

Buffered ETFs cater to conservative investors, including those nearing retirement, who want to stay invested in the stock market while minimizing risk. Typically offering protection for a set period, usually a year, they limit potential upside in return for a cushion against losses. Major financial firms like Innovator, First Trust, AllianzIM, and Fidelity offer these funds.

Though complex, requiring thorough explanation, these ETFs are mainly used by financial advisors for their clients, presenting a balanced investment strategy by offering various levels of risk and reward to suit different needs.

Finsum: When the probability of volatility is high a buffer ETF can be a great natural hedging solution.

buffer ETFs

volatility

ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.