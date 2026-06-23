Are Biosimilars Becoming a Key Pillar of Amgen's Growth Story?

Historically known for its innovative biologic medicines such as Enbrel, Prolia and Repatha, Amgen AMGN has also emerged as one of the global leaders in biosimilars. The company boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio and the business has become an increasingly important contributor to the company's top-line growth strategy. Its biosimilar portfolio spans oncology, inflammation and rare diseases.

Some of Amgen's older biosimilars — Kanjinti (a biosimilar of Roche’s [RHHBY] Herceptin), Mvasi (a biosimilar of Roche’s Avastin), Riabni (a biosimilar to Roche’s Rituxan), Avsola (a biosimilar to J&J’s [JNJ] Remicade) and Amjevita/Amgevita (a biosimilar of AbbVie’s Humira) — are seeing slowing/declining sales due to rising competitive pressure.

To combat the impact, Amgen has successfully launched biosimilars of J&J’s Stelara, called Wezlana, AstraZeneca’s AZN Soliris, called Bekemv, and Regeneron’s Eylea, called Pavblu, in the past couple of years.

In the first quarter of 2026, its biosimilar products generated sales of $835 million, up 14% year over year, including $47 million from Wezlana and $280 million from Pavblu. Since the first launch in 2018, Amgen’s biosimilar drugs have delivered more than $14 billion in sales, significantly contributing to top-line growth and generating meaningful cash flows.

Amgen is also developing biosimilars referencing some of the pharmaceutical industry's largest biologics. Phase III studies are ongoing to evaluate biosimilar versions of Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo (ABP 206), Merck’s Keytruda (ABP 234) and Roche’s Ocrevus (ABP 692). These medicines collectively generate tens of billions of dollars in annual sales globally. As patents on these products expire over the next several years, biosimilars targeting them could create substantial revenue opportunities for Amgen.

Over the next few years, Amgen will face a significant patent-expiration overhang. Its own key branded products, such as Prolia, Xgeva, Enbrel and Otezla, have either already lost exclusivity or are expected to do so within the next few years. Together, these medicines accounted for roughly 30% of Amgen’s 2025 product sales, leaving the company exposed to potential revenue pressure from generic and biosimilar competition as patents expire.

Amgen’s new biosimilar launches will play a key role in mitigating the impact of LOE over the next few years, along with Amgen’s key growth drivers, which include Repatha, Evenity, Tezspire and some oncology and rare disease drugs.

While Amgen's biosimilars may not individually achieve blockbuster status comparable to leading innovative therapies, together they represent a meaningful source of recurring revenues, enhance portfolio diversification and provide access to some of the world's largest biologic markets. Over the long term, the biosimilars business is expected to remain a key pillar of Amgen's strategy, supporting a more diversified, resilient and sustainable growth profile.

AMGN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Amgen’s stock has risen 5.3% so far this year compared with an increase of 1.3% for the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Amgen is reasonably priced. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 15.02 forward earnings, which is lower than 17.05 for the industry. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 13.81.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has risen from $22.21 per share to $22.26 per share for 2026 over the past 60 days. For 2027, the consensus mark for earnings has risen from $23.35 to $23.70 per share over the same timeframe.

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Amgen has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.