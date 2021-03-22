Are Big Market Moves A Reason to Worry, or Just A Return to Normal?

The year 2021 is about a return to normalcy. As vaccination programs here and around the world gain momentum, there is hope that an end to the pandemic is in sight and that we will return to a time when huggers can hug, and partiers can party. As health professionals keep reminding us, we shouldn’t let our guard down yet, but there is hope. With that hope will come a normalization of the economy too, as those who lost businesses and jobs do what Americans do so well: Adjust, restart, and thrive again. And all that with the background of a return to normalcy in the White House. Whatever your view of Donald Trump, nobody can really argue that either the style or substance of his administration were "normal."

If what we are seeing in the world is a natural reversion to the norm, why are so many people so nervous as markets also return to normal?

If you look at the moves over the last few months in context, that is exactly what is happening. Let’s start with the one that apparently has so many people spooked: the big move up in Treasury yields. This, like other market moves right now, is really just a matter of perspective. Sure, the 10-Year and other longer maturity yields have risen sharply, but is that, or the move down that preceded it, the abnormality? The answer is pretty clear if we look at a 10-Year chart:

The abnormality of the drop below 1% on the 10-Year is even more obvious if you go back multiple decades, but going back even just the one decade allows for the presence of the Fed's distortion that has been here since the recession. In that context, it was the collapse a year ago that was abnormal, not the recovery, and even the steepness of the jump is not unique as there were similar moves in 2013 and 2017.

Alright, you might say, but what about the "collapse" in the dollar? Surely that means something. Well, it certainly means that conditions have improved for American companies who export, but so far, not much more. It could possibly point to a lack of confidence in the long-term future of the dollar given the exploding debt load, but again, in a long-term context, the move looks more reassuring than scary. The chart shows a reversion to the mean for the index around the 90 level -- hardly a terrifying collapse.

Then there are those who are worried by high P/Es in the stock market. That one actually makes sense, and is a bit concerning even in a long-term perspective. But here context is important, too.

Trailing P/Es are in the 30s, which is definitely high compared to the long-term average, but think for a minute about how that ratio is calculated. It is a function of price and average earnings over the last twelve months, a period during which the global economy basically shut down. Earnings were artificially low over the last year, so unless we return to global lockdowns, a high multiple of those earnings is, once again, normal.

High forwards P/Es can also be explained in that context. Analysts project forward earnings, but those predictions have been coming off an abnormally low base. In that situation, even though you logically know that it is the artificially lowered 12-month trailing earnings that are the abnormality, factoring in a complete return and even a bounce back to stronger than before is extremely hard to do. However, given the resilience of Americans and the massive amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus, that is what we should expect.

There have been some big, relatively sudden moves in markets recently, but when traders and investors look at "abnormal" moves in financial markets over the last few months, they should ask themselves one question: Is this really an abnormal move, or is the abnormality what came before? Given what we have gone through, the latter answer is far more likely and, if so, don’t rush to panic as we return to “normal."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.