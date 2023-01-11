Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Yamana Gold (AUY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Yamana Gold (AUY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Yamana Gold is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Yamana Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AUY has moved about 7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 1.8% on average. As we can see, Yamana Gold is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.3%.

Over the past three months, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Yamana Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, meaning that AUY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved -14.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Yamana Gold and Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.