Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging The Andersons (ANDE) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Andersons (ANDE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

The Andersons is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE's full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ANDE has moved about 49.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 7%. As we can see, The Andersons is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is American Resources Corporation (AREC). The stock is up 28.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, American Resources Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, The Andersons belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.5% so far this year, so ANDE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Resources Corporation, however, belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 54-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to The Andersons and American Resources Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

