Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Newmont (NEM) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Newmont Corporation (NEM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Newmont Corporation is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Newmont Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM's full-year earnings has moved 33.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NEM has moved about 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 3.6% on average. This means that Newmont Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.5%.

Over the past three months, SilverCrest Metals Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Newmont Corporation belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.4% this year, meaning that NEM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Newmont Corporation and SilverCrest Metals Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.