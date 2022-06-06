Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Methanex (MEOH) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Methanex (MEOH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Methanex is one of 241 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Methanex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH's full-year earnings has moved 28.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MEOH has moved about 30.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Methanex is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Univar (UNVR) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.4%.

For Univar, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Methanex is a member of the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, so MEOH is performing better in this area. Univar is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Methanex and Univar as they could maintain their solid performance.

