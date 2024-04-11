Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Ecolab (ECL) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ecolab (ECL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Ecolab is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ecolab is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECL's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ECL has returned 12% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 0.1%. This means that Ecolab is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.3%.

In Lundin Mining's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 44.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ecolab is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.8% this year, meaning that ECL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lundin Mining belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +27.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ecolab and Lundin Mining as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.