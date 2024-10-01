Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging DuPont de Nemours (DD) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has DuPont de Nemours (DD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DuPont de Nemours is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 235 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DuPont de Nemours is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DD has moved about 15.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 2.1% on average. This shows that DuPont de Nemours is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.5%.

In Axalta Coating Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DuPont de Nemours belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.2% so far this year, so DD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Axalta Coating Systems falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #215. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.1%.

DuPont de Nemours and Axalta Coating Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.