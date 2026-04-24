Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Denison Mine Corp (DNN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Denison Mine (DNN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Denison Mine is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Denison Mine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DNN has returned about 47.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 16.5% on average. This means that Denison Mine is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42.8%.

The consensus estimate for Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 120% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Denison Mine is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 72 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23% so far this year, meaning that DNN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #152. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Denison Mine and Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (MXCHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.