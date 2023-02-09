Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging ClevelandCliffs (CLF) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cleveland-Cliffs is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cleveland-Cliffs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLF's full-year earnings has moved 88.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CLF has returned about 25.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 7.7%. This means that Cleveland-Cliffs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DuPont de Nemours (DD). The stock has returned 12.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, DuPont de Nemours' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cleveland-Cliffs is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, so CLF is performing better in this area.

DuPont de Nemours, however, belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #179. The industry has moved +6.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Cleveland-Cliffs and DuPont de Nemours. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.