Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Centamin (CELTF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Centamin (CELTF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Centamin is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Centamin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELTF's full-year earnings has moved 58.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CELTF has returned 24.2% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -3.4%. This means that Centamin is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Franco-Nevada (FNV). The stock is up 13.6% year-to-date.

In Franco-Nevada's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Centamin is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.9% so far this year, so CELTF is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Franco-Nevada falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #37. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Centamin and Franco-Nevada as they could maintain their solid performance.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Centamin (CELTF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.