Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging CalMaine Foods (CALM) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cal-Maine Foods is one of 242 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALM's full-year earnings has moved 49.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CALM has moved about 65.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 5.1% on average. This shows that Cal-Maine Foods is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM). The stock is up 41.2% year-to-date.

In Rayonier Advanced Materials' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 71.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cal-Maine Foods belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.2% so far this year, meaning that CALM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Rayonier Advanced Materials belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved -17.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Cal-Maine Foods and Rayonier Advanced Materials. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

