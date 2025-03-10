Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Buenaventura Mining (BVN) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Buenaventura (BVN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Buenaventura is one of 232 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Buenaventura is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BVN has moved about 16.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Buenaventura is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fortuna Mining (FSM). The stock has returned 14.5% year-to-date.

For Fortuna Mining, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Buenaventura belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.1% this year, meaning that BVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fortuna Mining falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 59 stocks and is ranked #147. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.6%.

Buenaventura and Fortuna Mining could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.