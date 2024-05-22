Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Buenaventura Mining (BVN) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Buenaventura (BVN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Buenaventura is one of 240 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Buenaventura is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BVN has returned 22.5% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. This means that Buenaventura is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Equinox Gold (EQX). The stock has returned 18.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold's current year EPS has increased 27.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Buenaventura belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36.8% so far this year, meaning that BVN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Equinox Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +18.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Buenaventura and Equinox Gold as they could maintain their solid performance.

