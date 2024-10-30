Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Balchem (BCPC) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Blachem (BCPC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blachem is one of 235 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Blachem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BCPC has moved about 13.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Blachem is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Barrick Gold (GOLD). The stock has returned 12.1% year-to-date.

In Barrick Gold's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blachem belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.7% so far this year, meaning that BCPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Barrick Gold falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Blachem and Barrick Gold. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

