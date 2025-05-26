Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Avino Silver (ASM) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Avino Silver (ASM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Avino Silver is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM's full-year earnings has moved 85.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ASM has gained about 247.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 6.5% on average. As we can see, Avino Silver is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Contango ORE, Inc. (CTGO) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 81.8%.

For Contango ORE, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.9% so far this year, so ASM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Contango ORE, Inc. falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 58 stocks and is ranked #132. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.7%.

Avino Silver and Contango ORE, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

