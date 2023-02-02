Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Aperam (APEMY) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aperam (APEMY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Aperam is one of 238 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aperam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEMY's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APEMY has moved about 24.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 12.3% on average. As we can see, Aperam is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Teck Resources Ltd (TECK). The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Teck Resources Ltd's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aperam is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.4% so far this year, meaning that APEMY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Teck Resources Ltd belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 49-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +14.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Aperam and Teck Resources Ltd as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aperam (APEMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.