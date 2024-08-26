Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Amerigo Resources (ARREF) This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Amerigo Resources (ARREF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amerigo Resources is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amerigo Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARREF's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ARREF has returned about 21.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 2.7% on average. As we can see, Amerigo Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

AdvanSix (ASIX) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.2%.

In AdvanSix's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 45.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amerigo Resources is a member of the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.7% so far this year, meaning that ARREF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AdvanSix, however, belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #167. The industry has moved -17.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Amerigo Resources and AdvanSix as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AdvanSix (ASIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.