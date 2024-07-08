Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Amerigo Resources (ARREF) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amerigo Resources (ARREF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Amerigo Resources is one of 238 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amerigo Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARREF's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ARREF has gained about 15.4% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -2.9%. This means that Amerigo Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is New Gold (NGD). The stock is up 46.6% year-to-date.

For New Gold, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 193.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amerigo Resources belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.6% so far this year, so ARREF is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, New Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +17.1% year to date.

Amerigo Resources and New Gold could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

