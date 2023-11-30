Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Alamos Gold (AGI) This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alamos Gold (AGI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alamos Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 231 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alamos Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI's full-year earnings has moved 22.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AGI has returned about 44.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 6.2%. This shows that Alamos Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Air Liquide (AIQUY). The stock is up 34.6% year-to-date.

In Air Liquide's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alamos Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.7% so far this year, so AGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Air Liquide falls under the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #239. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alamos Gold and Air Liquide as they could maintain their solid performance.

