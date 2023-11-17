Are banks open on Thanksgiving in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are wondering just ahead of the holiday that falls each year on the fourth Thursday in November. The answer is no, banks are not open on Thursday, November 23.

Many folks will choose to spend the holiday with family and friends, eating turkey and watching football. Others might want to spend a few minutes reflecting upon the financial achievements for which they're most thankful. Perhaps they've made the kind of home upgrades that most increased the value of their homes, or taken advantage of tax moves that will allow them to keep more of their money in retirement .

Folks may also take some time Thursday to put together their holiday shopping lists. Target and Costco are just two stores that are offering early Black Friday deals, while Amazon is offering big discounts through Cyber Monday . Regardless of when or where you shop, make sure to follow these seven tips for scoring the best Black Friday deals .

As for those wondering "Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving?," the answer to that is no. Thanksgiving is one of several stock market holidays , with investors also getting an early dismissal at 1 pm Eastern time on Black Friday.

Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.

Bank holidays 2023

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.

