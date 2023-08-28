Are banks open on Labor Day in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are asking just ahead of the holiday that celebrates the American labor movement. The answer is no, banks are not open on Monday, September 4.

Many folks will choose to spend the holiday celebrating with family and friends, though others might prefer to take a few minutes to take stock of their financial health. One way to do this is by utilizing resources offered by your financial institution , including financial education programs, as well as credit and debt counseling. Additionally, many firms have integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into their offerings – though it's important to go over the pros and cons of taking financial planning advice from AI before diving in.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for the best places to put your money, Kiplinger editors have recently reviewed factors such as accessibility and safety to help you determine whether a money market account or high-yield savings account is right for you. Many folks also consider CDs a good investment this year considering the steep rise in yields.

Bankers are not the only ones who get to enjoy a long weekend. For those wondering "is the stock market open on Labor Day?," the answer to that is no. Labor Day is one of many stock market holidays in 2023. Bond traders also get the day off.

Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.

Bank holidays 2023

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.

