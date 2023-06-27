Are banks open on July 4th in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are asking just ahead of the holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The answer is no, banks are not open on Tuesday, July 4.

Many folks will choose to spend the holiday celebrating with family and friends, though others might prefer to take a few minutes to take stock of their financial health. This can include determining if the financial institution you use is truly the best bank for you – particularly in the wake of several bank failures that occurred earlier this year.

Kiplinger editors recently reviewed fees, minimum-balance requirements, yields and other features across dozens of banks to determine which institutions are the best among national banks , internet banks and credit unions . The results are certainly worth a closer look.

Meanwhile, bankers are not the only ones who get to enjoy an early week break. For those wondering "is the stock market open on July 4th," the answer to that is no. The Fourth of July is one of many stock market holidays in 2023. Bond traders also get the day off.

Anyone curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023.

Bank Holidays 2023

* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve. This schedule is subject to change.

