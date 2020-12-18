Are Bank Stocks Really Set to Soar?

Twenty years or so in dealing rooms around the world taught me a lot of things, but one of the most important was to always question conventional wisdom. That can make you “that guy” at parties who seems to be argumentative for the sake of it, but from a from a trading perspective, it makes sense to be wary of always going with the flow and being the last to enter a crowded trade.

If you get in early, on the other hand, you really want to sell when everyone else is piling in, because once you get past a certain point, there are no buyers left and a correction in inevitable. I learned over the years that while momentum trading is a good short-term tactic, it is the contrarians who make the big, long-term money.

That is why, despite a logical-sounding case, I am skeptical right now when I hear people say that the big banks are set for a big year in 2021. It seems that every time you tune to a business channel, there is one analyst or another telling you that banks are a great play for next year.

Part of the argument is that in markets, all things return to the mean eventually, and the financial sector has lagged the broader market pretty consistently for the last decade or so. Logically, it should catch up at some point, which should indicate good times ahead for the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citi (C), and there are many who believe that will come next year.

Their view is that as the Covid-19 vaccine gets distributed and a stimulus bill of some kind helps the economy along, we are probably headed for an economic boom that will help the banks. They also argue that that help will be aided by a steepening of the yield curve as the inflationary effects of a decade of easy monetary policy meet an improving economy. A steeper yield curve means that longer-term interest rates are significantly higher than shorter-term, which enables the banks to borrow short-term money cheaply and then use it to fund long-term loans at higher interest, making good profits.

That makes sense, but the contrarian in me says it is just a bit too obvious. When I ask myself “where’s the catch?” I find answers all too readily.

First, I would question the assumption that the economy will be booming next year. Neither of the factors assumed to prompt that -- the vaccine nor the stimulus -- are certain to have the desired rapid effect. The infection and death numbers from the pandemic are still climbing in America, and we are many months away from widespread vaccination. And even that is assuming that the roughly 75% vaccination rate needed for herd immunity can be achieved quickly given that only 61% of Americans say they will take the shot. Add in a new President who wishes to differentiate himself from his predecessor’s handling of the pandemic and has said that there will be federally mandated measures if the situation doesn’t improve, the vaccine story looks much less convincing.

As for stimulus, a pared down version at least is certainly on the cards now that the election is over, but that will offer only short-term respite. Also, there are things mitigating against more stimulus should it be needed early next year. Based on history, Republicans will miraculously become deficit hawks now that there is a Democrat in the White House, and with the Senate either under Republican control or with a razor-thin Democratic majority, a budget-busting stimulus looks far from certain.

There are also reasons to doubt that the theoretical impact of curve steepening will be of massive benefit to banks next year. A steeper curve does allow for more profit, but it also encourages the paying down of existing loans, which would negatively impact bank profits early in the year. And besides, a steeper curve is only a factor for big banks if businesses actually use them for new loans.

In that respect, the landscape has changed rapidly over the last few years. Competition for loan business has increased as loan aggregators allow for instant comparisons of available rates, which limits profits and encourages lending to high-risk borrowers. These structural changes in the industry aren’t going to change next year, so the assumption that there will be lots of profitable loans to boost bank profits is questionable at best.

The next time you hear a talking head on TV tell you that bank stocks will soar next year, ask yourself a couple of questions. First, what are their assumptions and are they valid? Second, if everyone is saying that now, and presumably positioning for it now too, where is the upside next year? If you do that, you might find that you will also become a little contrarian.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one currently underperforming sector. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.