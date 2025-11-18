Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Subaru Corporation is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Subaru Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUJHY's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FUJHY has gained about 22% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 3.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Subaru Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 149.5%.

The consensus estimate for QuantumScape Corporation's current year EPS has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Subaru Corporation is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.8% so far this year, so FUJHY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

QuantumScape Corporation, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 51-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved -1.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Subaru Corporation and QuantumScape Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

