Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Strattec Security (STRT) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Strattec Security (STRT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Strattec Security is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Strattec Security is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT's full-year earnings has moved 33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, STRT has moved about 4.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 18.9%. This shows that Strattec Security is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aptiv PLC (APTV). The stock is up 5.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Aptiv PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Strattec Security belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, so STRT is performing better in this area. Aptiv PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Strattec Security and Aptiv PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

