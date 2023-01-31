Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging RENAULT (RNLSY) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. RENAULT (RNLSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

RENAULT is one of 122 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RENAULT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, RNLSY has moved about 18.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -47.5%. This shows that RENAULT is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY). The stock is up 9.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, RENAULT belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 38.2% so far this year, so RNLSY is performing better in this area. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track RENAULT and Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

