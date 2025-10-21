Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Polaris (PII) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Polaris Inc (PII) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Polaris Inc is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Polaris Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII's full-year earnings has moved 88.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PII has gained about 17.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 9.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Polaris Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 81.6%.

The consensus estimate for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 22.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Polaris Inc belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.4% this year, meaning that PII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #180. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.2%.

Polaris Inc and XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

