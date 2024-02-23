Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging PACCAR (PCAR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Paccar (PCAR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Paccar is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 111 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCAR's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PCAR has gained about 13.2% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -5.5%. As we can see, Paccar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.9%.

In Solid Power, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Paccar belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.9% so far this year, meaning that PCAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Solid Power, Inc. falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 55 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Paccar and Solid Power, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

