Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging PACCAR (PCAR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Paccar (PCAR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Paccar is one of 113 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCAR's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PCAR has moved about 42.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 34% on average. As we can see, Paccar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Stellantis (STLA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 54.9%.

In Stellantis' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Paccar is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.3% so far this year, so PCAR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Stellantis belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +34.5% year to date.

Paccar and Stellantis could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

