Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Li Auto (LI) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 117 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LI's full-year earnings has moved 273.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LI has returned 88.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 46.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Modine (MOD) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 124.1%.

Over the past three months, Modine's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 36.4% this year, meaning that LI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Modine, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 60-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR and Modine as they could maintain their solid performance.

