Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Lear (LEA) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lear (LEA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lear is one of 104 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEA's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LEA has returned about 16.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 5.2% on average. As we can see, Lear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Magna (MGA). The stock is up 23.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Magna's current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lear is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.1% this year, meaning that LEA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Magna is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Lear and Magna as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.