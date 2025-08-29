Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Holley (HLLY) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Holley Inc. (HLLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Holley Inc. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 96 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Holley Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLLY's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HLLY has gained about 33.4% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 6.3%. This means that Holley Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is OPENLANE (KAR). The stock has returned 45.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for OPENLANE's current year EPS has increased 19.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Holley Inc. is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.2% so far this year, so HLLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. OPENLANE is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Holley Inc. and OPENLANE as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Holley Inc. (HLLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.