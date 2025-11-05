Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is one of 99 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSAI's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HSAI has moved about 62.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 9.7% on average. This means that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, OPENLANE (KAR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.9%.

Over the past three months, OPENLANE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hesai Group Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that HSAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. OPENLANE is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Hesai Group Sponsored ADR and OPENLANE as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

