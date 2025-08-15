Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSAI's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, HSAI has moved about 68.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -8.9%. This means that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Phinia (PHIN). The stock has returned 16% year-to-date.

In Phinia's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.2% this year, meaning that HSAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Phinia is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hesai Group Sponsored ADR and Phinia as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.