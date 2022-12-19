Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging HarleyDavidson (HOG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Harley-Davidson (HOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Harley-Davidson is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 123 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Harley-Davidson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, HOG has moved about 18% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -49.2%. This means that Harley-Davidson is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Paccar (PCAR). The stock has returned 11.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Paccar's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Harley-Davidson is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 56.1% this year, meaning that HOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Paccar is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Harley-Davidson and Paccar as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

