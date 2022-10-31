Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging HarleyDavidson (HOG) This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Harley-Davidson (HOG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Harley-Davidson is one of 125 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Harley-Davidson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HOG has returned 14.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 36.4% on average. As we can see, Harley-Davidson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Paccar (PCAR) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.1%.

Over the past three months, Paccar's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Harley-Davidson is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 38.6% so far this year, meaning that HOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Paccar is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Harley-Davidson and Paccar. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.