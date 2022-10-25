Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Genuine Parts (GPC) This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Genuine Parts (GPC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Genuine Parts is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 125 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Genuine Parts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPC's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GPC has returned 21.7% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 40.2%. This means that Genuine Parts is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Modine (MOD). The stock has returned 53.7% year-to-date.

For Modine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Genuine Parts belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.9% so far this year, so GPC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Modine belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 63-stock industry is currently ranked #171. The industry has moved -37.3% year to date.

Genuine Parts and Modine could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.